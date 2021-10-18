Splintershards (SPS) Trading 7.6% Lower This Week

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Splintershards has a market cap of $124.40 million and $8.15 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00061015 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

iBG Finance (IBG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BNB Cash (BNBCH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,812,759 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

