Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 791,238 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,647,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 791,238 shares during the quarter. Gerdau makes up 18.0% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 1.20% of Gerdau worth $121,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gerdau by 103.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gerdau has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of Gerdau stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 316,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,692,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

