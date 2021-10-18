Cheviot Value Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cheviot Value Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.62. The stock had a trading volume of 116,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,398,717. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.