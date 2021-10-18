$77.71 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to report $77.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.30 million and the highest is $78.71 million. Upland Software reported sales of $74.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $308.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $311.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $326.52 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $329.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Upland Software by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.67. 74 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

