Stansberry Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,672,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Clorox by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,164,000 after acquiring an additional 70,987 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 34.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after acquiring an additional 356,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,200,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,066,000 after buying an additional 67,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.59. 7,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,461. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.31.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.11.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

