Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will report sales of $17.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the highest is $18.10 million. Sientra posted sales of $19.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $78.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.50 million to $82.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $96.50 million, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $99.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

In other news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,747.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $59,002. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 45,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,391. Sientra has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $316.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

