Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Stake Increased by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,937,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,211,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 126,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 108,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,572,000.

NYSEARCA BSJM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,739. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

