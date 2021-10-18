Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 654 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 805,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $124,488,000 after purchasing an additional 649,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.20. 119,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,567,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,671 shares of company stock worth $26,729,087 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.