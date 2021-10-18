Southern Wealth Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,263,000 after buying an additional 392,749 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,972,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,498,000 after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,160,000 after purchasing an additional 227,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,220,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,305,000 after purchasing an additional 84,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $118.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,391. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.44 and a 52-week high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.