Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,204 ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,779. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.73. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $83.37.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

