7,140 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Acquired by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,140 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.78.

PAYC stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $521.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,329. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 178.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $529.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $487.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

