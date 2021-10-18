iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Sold by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,044 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.5% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 41,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liquid Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEMV stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,183 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.