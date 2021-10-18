CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Trading Down 3.7%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 1,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 275,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen started coverage on CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. On average, analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth $502,000.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

