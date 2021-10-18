Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 838,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $377,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $315.29 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $322.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.66 and a 200-day moving average of $255.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.00.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

