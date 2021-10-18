Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 13,050 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bloom Energy worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 35,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,668. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $153,837.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

