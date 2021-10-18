Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $4.22 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 275.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total value of $26,603,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,327,158 shares of company stock valued at $838,357,408. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock opened at $327.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.73. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $923.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

