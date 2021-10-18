Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lifted by Permit Capital LLC

Permit Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.7% of Permit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,102.57.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total transaction of $38,266,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,616 shares of company stock valued at $497,621,670. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,820.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,514.62 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,810.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,584.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

