Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,543 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,546. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.13.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

