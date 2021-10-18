2,800,000 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Akre Capital Management LLC

Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,800,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,956,000. salesforce.com accounts for 4.2% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,205 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 103,708 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 108,379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total transaction of $1,486,571.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 769,178 shares of company stock valued at $199,737,281. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $290.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.13, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $292.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

