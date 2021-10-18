Wilen Investment Management CORP. Lowers Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. trimmed its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Crane comprises 1.3% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Crane by 941.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Crane by 85.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CR stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.68. The stock had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.23.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

