AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stake Cut by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. reduced its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. AMERCO accounts for approximately 9.9% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHAL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in AMERCO by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AMERCO by 11.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 176.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHAL stock traded up $5.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $729.12. 372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,667. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $345.19 and a 52 week high of $724.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $662.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $612.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

