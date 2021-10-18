Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Position Decreased by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. decreased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,954. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

