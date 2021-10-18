Loop Capital Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $700.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $590.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Netflix from $643.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.00.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $624.21. 46,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,064,514. The company has a fifty day moving average of $580.38 and a 200 day moving average of $538.65. Netflix has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $646.84. The company has a market capitalization of $276.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

