LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. reduced its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. LCI Industries accounts for 2.4% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned 0.08% of LCI Industries worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 11,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.13. 526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,687. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.21. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LCII. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

