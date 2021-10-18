50,000 Shares in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Purchased by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Washington Prime Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Washington Prime Group by 405.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:WPG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 202,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,837. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($2.10). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 56.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.65%. Research analysts expect that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of retail properties. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

