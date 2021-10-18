Vitruvian Partners LLP Purchases 234,809 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Vitruvian Partners LLP increased its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 41.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 794,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,809 shares during the quarter. CarGurus comprises approximately 0.8% of Vitruvian Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vitruvian Partners LLP’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $20,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 5,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $155,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 241,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,523,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $398,129.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 622,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,696,269.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 589,306 shares of company stock worth $18,308,173. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Shares of CARG stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.46. 11,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

