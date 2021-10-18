Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 506,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000. Ashford Hospitality Trust accounts for 1.0% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of AHT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $427.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.23.

AHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CEO J Robison Hays III bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

