Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares during the quarter. Fathom accounts for approximately 1.9% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Fathom worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the 2nd quarter worth about $619,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fathom by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fathom by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Fathom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTHM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,790. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28. The company has a market cap of $358.80 million, a P/E ratio of -47.55 and a beta of 2.60. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.67 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Harley sold 1,110 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $31,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $63,760.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,315. Corporate insiders own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTHM shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

