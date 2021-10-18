PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the September 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 18.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PAR Technology by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,442,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PAR Technology by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 67,920 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.24. 2,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,654. PAR Technology has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $90.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

