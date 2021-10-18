Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Short Interest Up 39.6% in September

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,321,300 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 3,094,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43,213.0 days.

NEXPF stock remained flat at $$18.74 during trading on Monday. Nexi has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08.

Get Nexi alerts:

About Nexi

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.