Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Update

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the September 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JFIN traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 39,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,129. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $208.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.93. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 97.78%. The company had revenue of $76.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Jiayin Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Jiayin Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Jiayin Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Jiayin Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jiayin Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

