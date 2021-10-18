Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $20.01

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.01, but opened at $19.48. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 218 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Huaneng Power International by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 138,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 41,503 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 868.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 35,441 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

