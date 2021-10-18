Willis Investment Counsel Raises Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up 1.5% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.12% of Tractor Supply worth $24,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.65.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $5.04 on Monday, reaching $202.31. 13,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,932. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $213.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

