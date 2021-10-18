Willis Investment Counsel Has $34.09 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 2.0% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $34,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.24. 8,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.60. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $154.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.86.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

