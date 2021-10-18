WMS Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,558,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,105.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 465,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 427,266 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 629,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 243,064 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.67. 18,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,955. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

