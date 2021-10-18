WMS Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,851 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter worth $439,000.

IGV traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $423.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,415 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $413.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.20.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

