WMS Partners LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WMS Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.40. 33,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,002. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

