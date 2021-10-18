Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases 388 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.65. 242,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,007,916. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.95. The firm has a market cap of $187.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

