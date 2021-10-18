ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after buying an additional 1,229,356 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,754,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,990,000 after acquiring an additional 61,993 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,432,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,386,000 after acquiring an additional 89,885 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after acquiring an additional 137,067 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 65,683 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330,895. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $89.39 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.