Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $366.18. 11,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,552. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.03.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.