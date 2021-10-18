Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.2% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Medtronic stock traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.36. The stock had a trading volume of 243,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,816. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

