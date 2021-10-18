Credit Suisse Group Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$59.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,136. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 60,052 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,565 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,753,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,435 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,965,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 479,136 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.