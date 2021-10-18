Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Lowered to C$57.00 at TD Securities

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of SNMSF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.50. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

