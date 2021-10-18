Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Lowered to C$57.00 at TD Securities

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of SNMSF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.50. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

