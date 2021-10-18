2,911 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $129.27 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.06.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

