EJF Capital LLC Sells 54,270 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

EJF Capital LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,270 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 686,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,614,262. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $391.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

