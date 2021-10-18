RTW Investments LP Purchases 60,000 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

RTW Investments LP grew its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Axonics accounts for 1.9% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 4.21% of Axonics worth $123,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,306,000 after purchasing an additional 657,425 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,595,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,450,000 after purchasing an additional 64,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,235,000 after purchasing an additional 321,351 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,730,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,729,000 after purchasing an additional 274,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Shares of AXNX stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.90. The stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,944. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.13 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

