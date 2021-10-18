Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $42,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.95.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.46. 122,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,710,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.81. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

