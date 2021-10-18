Cpwm LLC Sells 286 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cpwm LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $447.13. 126,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,020. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $444.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

