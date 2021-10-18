Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the September 15th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of LWSOF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. Lawson has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

About Lawson

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

