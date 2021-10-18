Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the September 15th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of LWSOF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. Lawson has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $46.50.
