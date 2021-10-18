Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Trading Down 5.3%

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $13.00. 1,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 571,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

BRLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

